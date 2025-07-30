Why It May Benefit You To Mix And Match Kitchen Appliance Brands

Modern homes can be pretty matchy-matchy as a matter of course, unlike the vintage freestanding kitchen designs of yore. Today's builder grade projects probably aren't going to include studiously selected appliances assessed for performance quality across brands, and even more hands-on buyers tend to think of things like ranges and refrigerators in groups. But it can be a boon to untether these items and assess every element's individual value, according to YouTube's Scott The Fix-It Guy.

"The only disadvantage of buying all the same brand for your kitchen appliances is that certain brands are better for a type of appliance," Scott tells Chowhound exclusively. "For example Bosch and Miele are excellent for dishwashers, and Whirlpool is excellent for refrigerators," he says. "When you do buy different brands for your kitchen appliances, it is possible to still make them look uniform. You can buy different brands but buy them all with the same finish, for example: Brushed nickel." Now, for those über-coordinated blueprints where said handsome Miele will stand out in a collection of lovely Smegs, you'll want to keep it uniform. You'll likely come out just fine at these high-end prices, in any case. And that coordination can also, of course, have its own advantages.