The Ancient Hidden Utah Bar That Many Hollywood Stars Once Frequented While Filming

The food habits and preferences of celebrities are a well-documented aspect of foodie trivia. For years now, people have tracked the watering holes of the rich and famous. Places such as the Rat Pack's favorite club and the restaurants actress Elizabeth Taylor loved have since served as points of interest for curious fans and foodie historians. Despite how well known many of these spots are, there are still quite a few hidden gems out there that were popular with celebrities back in the day. Utah's Moqui Cave is a perfect example of this.

Housed in a cave in southern Utah is a tavern that was once frequented by stars such as John Wayne, Clayton Moore, and Jay Silverheels. The bar itself doesn't actually have a name but is referred to synonymously with the cave itself. Unfortunately, the bar is no longer functioning, but it's still preserved and on display for visitors to enjoy. Most of the original furniture is still there, including the bar stools, along with plenty of fun facts about the Hollywood crews that used to frequent the bar.