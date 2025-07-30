The Ancient Hidden Utah Bar That Many Hollywood Stars Once Frequented While Filming
The food habits and preferences of celebrities are a well-documented aspect of foodie trivia. For years now, people have tracked the watering holes of the rich and famous. Places such as the Rat Pack's favorite club and the restaurants actress Elizabeth Taylor loved have since served as points of interest for curious fans and foodie historians. Despite how well known many of these spots are, there are still quite a few hidden gems out there that were popular with celebrities back in the day. Utah's Moqui Cave is a perfect example of this.
Housed in a cave in southern Utah is a tavern that was once frequented by stars such as John Wayne, Clayton Moore, and Jay Silverheels. The bar itself doesn't actually have a name but is referred to synonymously with the cave itself. Unfortunately, the bar is no longer functioning, but it's still preserved and on display for visitors to enjoy. Most of the original furniture is still there, including the bar stools, along with plenty of fun facts about the Hollywood crews that used to frequent the bar.
About the bar at Moqui Cave
For a state famous for its love of pickle pie and a cave located seemingly in the middle of nowhere, it seems like an unusual place for film stars to stop. However, its location in proximity to the canyons and valleys of the county often used for film shoots made it the perfect rest stop for weary film crews. The stars would often come in to grab a drink and escape the heat simultaneously. According to the grandchildren of the bar's founder, the bar was founded with Western movie stars in mind. Apparently, actors often complained that the area had no suitable place to rest and recoup, so the bar was opened.
On top of being a watering hole for Western stars of the 1950s, the bar at Moqui Cave was also the first bar and dance hall in southern Utah. The bar was eventually shut down, supposedly due to bar fights that would break out and long hours. The bar was preserved and its surroundings converted into a museum and gift shop, all housed within the cave. Today, the cave still serves as a spot to cool down, but guests are entertained by archaeological finds, Native American artifacts, and Western film history instead of cold drinks.