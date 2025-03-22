Utah Enjoys Its Pickles In A Sweet And Savory Slice Of Pie

Regional American food dishes are home to some of the most unique, special, and sometimes unusual meals. Utah, in particular, has its fair share of regional cuisine, like Utah fry sauce. The state takes it one step further with an unusual choice of filling for pie: pickles. Made by the Sunglow Restaurant and Motel, Utah's pickle pie is a sweet, savory, and slightly sour pie.

The pie itself is made with fairly conventional ingredients, with the only standout being the addition of pickles. The result is a pie that is sweet and sour with a texture similar to mincemeat. The pie has gained its own reputation, with some people going out of their way to try the pie for themselves. Others have opted to make the pie at home instead of making the trek out to Utah. Either way, this pie takes its place in the history of unusual American pie choices right alongside Depression-era water pie.