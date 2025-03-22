Utah Enjoys Its Pickles In A Sweet And Savory Slice Of Pie
Regional American food dishes are home to some of the most unique, special, and sometimes unusual meals. Utah, in particular, has its fair share of regional cuisine, like Utah fry sauce. The state takes it one step further with an unusual choice of filling for pie: pickles. Made by the Sunglow Restaurant and Motel, Utah's pickle pie is a sweet, savory, and slightly sour pie.
The pie itself is made with fairly conventional ingredients, with the only standout being the addition of pickles. The result is a pie that is sweet and sour with a texture similar to mincemeat. The pie has gained its own reputation, with some people going out of their way to try the pie for themselves. Others have opted to make the pie at home instead of making the trek out to Utah. Either way, this pie takes its place in the history of unusual American pie choices right alongside Depression-era water pie.
About Utah's pickle pie
The pickle pie was invented in Bicknell, Utah, at the Sunglow Restaurant and Motel. It was actually the motel's original owner that came up with the pickle pie. The story goes that she found a recipe for pickle pie in a magazine and made up her own version of the unusual dessert for visitors to enjoy. The exact date on which pickle pie was invented isn't known but it has been part of Sunglow Restaurant and Motel's menu for as long as the people in Bicknell can remember. It isn't the only unusual pie on the menu either; Sunglow also proudly serves pie flavors like buttermilk, oatmeal, and pinto bean. In a way, pickle pie is far from the most unusual choice.
So, how do you make pickle pie? Utah's pickle pie is made by grinding up sweet pickles and combining the mixture with eggs, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cream, margarine, and lemon extract. The filling is then put into a typical pie base and served with a side of whipped cream. The taste is described as initially slightly spiced and savory, which later transforms into a slightly sweet and tangy flavor. If you're looking for a unique take on a classic dessert staple, consider adding a pickle pie to your baking list.