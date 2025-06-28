The Rise And Fall Of This Old-School Soda Proves The '90s Was The Golden Age Of Gimmicky Beverages

Crystal Pepsi. Ecto Cooler. Fruitopia. Surge. The '90s had no shortage of weird, off-the-wall beverages, but one stands out as just a bit more out-there than the rest: Orbitz. The drink's clear, fruity liquid alone would have made for a pretty average, unmemorable item. However, the star of the show was the small, colorful, edible (drinkable?) bead-like objects made of gelatin in the bottle (that tasted similar to the tapioca pearls found in boba tea today).

The visual of Orbitz was really the selling point: When the drink was still, the beads would float in the liquid, almost creating a lava lamp-like effect. It was strange, but it was also captivating. The flavor offerings — including Pineapple Banana Cherry Coconut, all in one bottle — were also very odd. At one point, a Charlie Brown Chocolate flavor was introduced. Orbitz couldn't quite make up its mind on what it wanted to be when it came to flavor or texture, which left consumers curious and confused.

The drink was distributed by The Clearly Food and Beverage Company, which was also behind Clearly Canadian sparkling water, another flash in the pan in the '90s beverage world. The Orbitz marketing team advertised the drinks as a "texturally enhanced alternative beverage." No one quite figured out what exactly Orbitz was an alternative to, or why it was better than any of the other unique drinks on the market. Soon, it suffered the fate of many gimmicky '90s sodas and was discontinued after only one year.