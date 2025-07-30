This Scandinavian Soup Is A Blueberry Lover's Dream
You've heard of blueberry smoothies, blueberry juice, blueberry sauce, jam, compote — you catch our drift. But have you ever heard of blueberry soup? That's right: blueberry soup. This classic Scandinavian staple can be savored both hot and cold, making it perfect for year-round enjoyment. The term "soup" may evoke the expectations for a savory serving; however, this dish is a subtly sweet delicacy that bursts with the flavors of blueberries. Traditionally called mustikkakeitto in Finland, bláberjasúpa in Iceland, and blåbärssoppa in Sweden, this soup is usually made with European bilberries, also known as wild blueberries and considered the cousins of American blueberries .
Bilberries have a deep purple flesh and intense fruity flavor compared to conventional blueberries. However, owing to their delicate nature, it's highly unlikely to find fresh or even frozen bilberries outside of the region, as they do not hold up well during transport. As a result, beyond Scandinavian borders, this iconic soup is usually made from their somewhat close relatives, American blueberries. There are no steadfast rules to savoring this soup. It's a great breakfast to kickstart your day with a hearty dose of antioxidants, perfect for a midday pick-me-up, or even as a healthy dessert to satisfy that sweet tooth. You can top the soup with whipped cream or a spoonful of yogurt, or their dairy-free counterparts to keep the recipe plant-based, for a creamy contrast. Once you give this balanced, sweet, and tart blueberry soup a try, you're likely going to want to add it to your repertoire of soup and stew recipes.
How to make and modify your blueberry soup
The ingredients list to make blueberry soup is relatively simple, calling for blueberries (of course), lemon juice, sugar, salt, cornstarch, and water. First things first, choose the best blueberries at the store for the task. You can also work with frozen blueberries if you prefer, as usually, frozen fruits and vegetables have been harvested at their peak ripeness.
Start by combining the blueberries, water, salt, and sugar in a saucepan, and bring it all to a boil, then simmer until the berries release their juices and have softened. To thicken the soup, add a cornstarch slurry and continue cooking until the mixture has thickened. You can adjust the consistency based on your textural preference. The more cornstarch, the thicker it gets, so start with a small amount and add extra slurry as needed. If the soup gets too thick, you can thin it out with more water and adjust the other flavors to taste. Just like how acidity gives lemonade its refreshing properties, a final squeeze of fresh lemon juice brightens up the soup, while the initial salt helps create a well-rounded flavor profile. Garnish to your liking and serve. A popular Scandinavian snack consists of blueberry soup served with crisp bread, similar to Italian biscotti.
You can easily customize blueberry soup with added spices like cardamom and cinnamon that will infuse every spoonful with an autumnal warmth for when it gets chilly outside. Alternatively, sweeten the soup with an easy, homemade, four-ingredient cinnamon syrup. For variety, you can add other berries, like strawberries or lingonberries (for an extra Swedish touch), to the soup for a refreshing summertime cooler, quite like a fruity gazpacho.