The ingredients list to make blueberry soup is relatively simple, calling for blueberries (of course), lemon juice, sugar, salt, cornstarch, and water. First things first, choose the best blueberries at the store for the task. You can also work with frozen blueberries if you prefer, as usually, frozen fruits and vegetables have been harvested at their peak ripeness.

Start by combining the blueberries, water, salt, and sugar in a saucepan, and bring it all to a boil, then simmer until the berries release their juices and have softened. To thicken the soup, add a cornstarch slurry and continue cooking until the mixture has thickened. You can adjust the consistency based on your textural preference. The more cornstarch, the thicker it gets, so start with a small amount and add extra slurry as needed. If the soup gets too thick, you can thin it out with more water and adjust the other flavors to taste. Just like how acidity gives lemonade its refreshing properties, a final squeeze of fresh lemon juice brightens up the soup, while the initial salt helps create a well-rounded flavor profile. Garnish to your liking and serve. A popular Scandinavian snack consists of blueberry soup served with crisp bread, similar to Italian biscotti.

You can easily customize blueberry soup with added spices like cardamom and cinnamon that will infuse every spoonful with an autumnal warmth for when it gets chilly outside. Alternatively, sweeten the soup with an easy, homemade, four-ingredient cinnamon syrup. For variety, you can add other berries, like strawberries or lingonberries (for an extra Swedish touch), to the soup for a refreshing summertime cooler, quite like a fruity gazpacho.