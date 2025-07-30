The Unexpected Addition That Gives Your Coleslaw A Delicate Sweetness

Coleslaw is one of the most classic and iconic side dishes of summer. It provides perfect contrast to tons of barbecue dishes due to its refreshing and cool taste. Plus, there's tons of ways to elevate coleslaw, like adding tzatziki to give coleslaw a Greek twist. Whether you want your coleslaw sweeter, spicier, chunkier, or anywhere in between, there's tons of ways to customize coleslaw to your liking.

If you want to add a touch of delicate sweetness to coleslaw, you can easily accomplish that with the addition of butternut squash. The flavor of the squash is subtly sweet and not overpowering at all, so it's easy to blend it into the flavor of coleslaw without worrying about it being too strong. Adding it to coleslaw is also fairly easy; all you need to do is cut or shred the butternut squash and mix it into the other ingredients as you normally would when making coleslaw.

Granted, most of us tend to associate this gourd with autumnal soups, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy butternut squash that aren't soup. This specific method involves minimal prep, no cooking, and best of all tastes great and can be quite nutritious. Next time you're looking to elevate coleslaw at your summer cookout, give this variation on a classic a try.