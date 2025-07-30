Whatever Happened To Gas Station Slush Puppies?

It can be assumed that with the acquisition by ICEE's parent company, most Slush Puppie machines were either swapped out for ICEE machines or taken down altogether. Although the Slush Puppie brand is still active, it's at a much more limited basis. As Slush Puppie is now part of the ICEE family, anyone wanting to vend them can do so by joining the ICEE Total Program, which offers everything a business would need to serve its products. Unfortunately, this won't work for anyone who doesn't own or operate their own business, and anyone looking to simply purchase a Slush Puppie machine may have to shell out thousands of dollars for a repurposed one — and that's before adding authentic ingredients or branded cups to your cart.

Sadly, getting the full Slush Puppie experience may only be possible if you come across a machine at the likes of a bowling alley, convenience store, or family-owned business. However, slushies are also one of the foods you should avoid at a gas station, so this may be for the best.

But this doesn't mean all hope is lost! Copycat Slush Puppie recipes are out there. All you need is a slushie machine (which can be found at Costco) or a blender. Best of all, they can be made without any of the artificial ingredients that Slush Puppies contain, and have the opportunity to be made better with just a few tweaks.