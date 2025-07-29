The Unique Latte Topping That Gives Each Sip An Earthy, Nutrient-Rich Kick
Sometimes it's hard to determine what's a step too far when it comes to what people like to sprinkle on their morning coffee. Chocolate powder is an obvious choice, a dash of cinnamon is a touch more interesting, and activated charcoal just makes your latte look weird. So we think it's finally time to let wheat germ take the spotlight. Wheat germ is a part of the wheat kernel and also part of Martha Stewart's breakfast routine, but did you know it can bring a nutty crunch to your coffee?
Wheat germ is a byproduct of milling wheat. But it turns out, it's a lot more than that — it's also a source of plant-based protein, as well as being full of fiber and other vitamins and minerals. It has a coarse texture that is a little toasty and nutty, and according to some, it's completely delicious. Its earthy flavor works great to cut through a more sweet and creamy drink, and it plays really nicely with the sweeteners you may enjoy in your morning coffee like brown sugar or maple syrup. Just a little sprinkle of it can break up the surface of your foamy latte topping for a more nuanced mouthfeel. This is one of the absolute best toppings for your next latte, especially if you are someone who enjoys grainy, almost malt-like, textures.
A nostalgic and nutrient-packed upgrade
Wheat germ is bound to have a moment in the spotlight, even if it's just thanks to the massive health benefits alone. It's already known to be a great addition in smoothies and muffins, and it can even be used to make your basic cereal a well-rounded breakfast with just a couple of spoonfuls.
It does have quite an earthy and grassy flavor, but that's exactly why it pairs so well with sweet things. So if you want to lean into that unique flavor, mix it up with some coconut sugar before sprinkling it on top of your latte. That way, you'll get a subtle crunch paired with some warming sweetness and a nutritional punch. Its uniqueness is precisely why it's so charming. No, it's not Instagrammable in a glamorous kind of way, but sprinkle it on top of your latte and you'll see what all the fuss is about.