The Unique Latte Topping That Gives Each Sip An Earthy, Nutrient-Rich Kick

Sometimes it's hard to determine what's a step too far when it comes to what people like to sprinkle on their morning coffee. Chocolate powder is an obvious choice, a dash of cinnamon is a touch more interesting, and activated charcoal just makes your latte look weird. So we think it's finally time to let wheat germ take the spotlight. Wheat germ is a part of the wheat kernel and also part of Martha Stewart's breakfast routine, but did you know it can bring a nutty crunch to your coffee?

Wheat germ is a byproduct of milling wheat. But it turns out, it's a lot more than that — it's also a source of plant-based protein, as well as being full of fiber and other vitamins and minerals. It has a coarse texture that is a little toasty and nutty, and according to some, it's completely delicious. Its earthy flavor works great to cut through a more sweet and creamy drink, and it plays really nicely with the sweeteners you may enjoy in your morning coffee like brown sugar or maple syrup. Just a little sprinkle of it can break up the surface of your foamy latte topping for a more nuanced mouthfeel. This is one of the absolute best toppings for your next latte, especially if you are someone who enjoys grainy, almost malt-like, textures.