The Perfect Place To Toss Your In-Flight Meal Scraps Without Bothering The Attendants

When you hop on a plane, you give up almost all your control. It's not just because you're thousands of feet in the air, unable to touch the ground. If you're not in the aisle seat, for example, you have to bother the person beside you when you need to get up to go to the bathroom. Plus, if the flight is at full capacity, you might not be able to choose which overhead bin your bags go in. It's especially a problem if you're a serial snacker, since you can't throw your trash away without bothering the flight attendant. It's enough to make you self-conscious, and perhaps end up on a first-name basis with your flight attendant. What you can do instead is use the sick bag, which you find in the pocket on the back of the seat in front of you (where you find travel-related magazines and extra info on safety).

The sick bag is perfect for candy wrappers, plastic condiment packets, tetra packs, foil wraps, used gum, and even messier stuff such as mango peel. After all, it can handle someone's lunch when the airplane's turbulence is tough; there's a big chance it can store drippy foods, too. Maximizing sick bags is one of the smartest in-flight food and beverage hacks that can easily turn you into a travel pro. With a little more imagination, you can use them for other purposes, too.