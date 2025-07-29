Why You Shouldn't Add Baking Soda To Homemade Beans

Though the health benefits of beans are rich and varied, one of their not-so-redeeming qualities is the effect they have on our digestive systems. There are various ways to try and mitigate gas from beans, from soaking them overnight to using a slow cooker (never cook dried kidney beans without soaking them first) or a pressure cooker (it turns out the best way to cook dried beans is also one of the easiest).

Some say that, in addition to other unexpected uses for baking soda, adding a little of the versatile powder to your beans while cooking will help with the dreaded bloating and gas after eating too much chili. However, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo Rooftop Cantina in Austin, Texas, and he says this is probably bad idea.

"It does help reduce cooking time by softening the beans, but baking soda also can give the beans a soapy texture," Marrone says. "I'd just soak them properly before cooking and do it the classic way."