It's Easier Than You Think To Replicate Shake Shack's Spicy Fry Seasoning At Home
In recent years, Shake Shack has become a rising force in fast food and established itself as a fine casual chain to be reckoned with. It's more than just delicious burgers and shakes (all of which we've tried and ranked). Shake Shack also so happens to be a great choice for gluten-free diners and is well known for its use of quality, responsibly sourced ingredients. While burgers and shakes tend to take center stage at Shake Shack, the chain's fries are seriously underrated.
The limited-time spicy version of Shake Shack's french fries has become especially popular in online circles, with some satisfied customers attempting to seek out copycat recipes to recreate the spicy fry seasoning at home. Fortunately, you don't have to look very far; according to Shake Shack's menu, the spicy fries are coated in a combination of cayenne, garlic, and paprika. The exact ratio of the three spices isn't stated, but a bit of trial and error can help you create a version that's just to your liking.
This isn't the first instance of fans trying to find copycat recipes for Shake Shack menu items. Many have wondered what goes into Shake Shack's Signature Shack Sauce, and just as many have tried to drum up their own recipes at home. Thankfully, replicating Shake Shack's spicy fries simply requires tossing a few spices together.
Variations of Shake Shack's spicy fry seasoning
While Shake Shack's spicy fry seasoning only requires three basic spices, you can always riff on the chain's recipe as much as you'd like. For example, if the spicy fry seasoning doesn't have enough kick for your liking, you can always up the amount of cayenne pepper in your mix. Alternatively, you can add other spicy seasonings like chili powder for more kick.
Feel free to draw inspiration from other spicy fry seasoning recipes as well. Don't be shy about including other ingredients that pop up in other recipes like black pepper, for instance. Some spicy fry seasoning recipes also call for the addition of white sugar, which may give the fries a taste similar to barbecue sauce. You can also expand on the seasoning's overall flavor by adding onion powder or Italian seasoning to complement the garlic powder, or sub regular paprika for smoked paprika. Other potential options include ground cumin, dried parsley, dried oregano, or dried basil.
Last but not least, remember that this seasoning mix doesn't have to apply to fries only. Try adding Shake Shack's spicy seasoning to dishes like roasted vegetables, popcorn, or eggs. It can even be used as part of a dry rub for meats like chicken, steak, or pork.