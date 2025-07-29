It's Easier Than You Think To Replicate Shake Shack's Spicy Fry Seasoning At Home

In recent years, Shake Shack has become a rising force in fast food and established itself as a fine casual chain to be reckoned with. It's more than just delicious burgers and shakes (all of which we've tried and ranked). Shake Shack also so happens to be a great choice for gluten-free diners and is well known for its use of quality, responsibly sourced ingredients. While burgers and shakes tend to take center stage at Shake Shack, the chain's fries are seriously underrated.

The limited-time spicy version of Shake Shack's french fries has become especially popular in online circles, with some satisfied customers attempting to seek out copycat recipes to recreate the spicy fry seasoning at home. Fortunately, you don't have to look very far; according to Shake Shack's menu, the spicy fries are coated in a combination of cayenne, garlic, and paprika. The exact ratio of the three spices isn't stated, but a bit of trial and error can help you create a version that's just to your liking.

This isn't the first instance of fans trying to find copycat recipes for Shake Shack menu items. Many have wondered what goes into Shake Shack's Signature Shack Sauce, and just as many have tried to drum up their own recipes at home. Thankfully, replicating Shake Shack's spicy fries simply requires tossing a few spices together.