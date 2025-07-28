How To Get Those Impressive Marks On Your Grilled Food Every Time

Cooking anything on the grill means it immediately has extra flavor. Whether you're working with a wood-fired, charcoal, or just a gas grill, those charred grill marks created over a flame make anything from burgers to steaks so much better. To get those impressive marks, you need two things: plenty of heat and a little patience.

"Your grill grates need to be blazing hot — like about 450 [degrees Fahrenheit]," celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas, tells Chowhound. "Make sure your grates are nice and clean before trying this." Shoults, who also owns Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, advises against making the common steak grilling mistake of flipping meats too soon. "They need to sear for one and a half to two and a half minutes before touching it," he says. And while a sear and flip will get those grill marks across each side, if you want the impressive cross-hatch grill marks, it's just a matter of shifting the meat slightly. "After searing one side, give your meat a quarter turn, and sear for about another two minutes," he says. This method also works to get perfect grill marks on vegetables, too.