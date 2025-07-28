What's The Most Hydrating Fruit?

Before you reach for a sports drink this summer, remember that mother nature already created the ultimate thirst-quenchers for us to enjoy. In fact, one of them may already be sitting in your fruit bowl. To get the lowdown on which fruit packs the biggest hydration punch, Chowhound spoke to Courtney Pelitera, registered dietitian at Top Nutrition Coaching.

"Easily the most hydrating fruit is going to be watermelon," Pelitera revealed. This is probably not a huge shocker, considering water is literally in its name. This gorgeous summer fruit comes in strong with 92% water content, leaving other options in the dust. Watermelons also deliver about 640 milligrams of potassium in just two slices, which could give your cells an extra boost while giving you that much-needed refreshment.

Of course, there's a whole supporting cast of other fruits that are also hydrating, such as strawberries, oranges, peaches, grapefruit, and pineapple. This means that whipping up a fruit salad in the morning could be doing more for you than just filling you up. To make the most of it, make sure you know which fruits to avoid when making a fruit salad if hydration's your goal.