Why Gordon Ramsay Thinks This Root Vegetable Is The Most Underrated Food

If you're tired of well-trodden root vegetables like potatoes, carrots, or beets, then Gordon Ramsay has some advice for you: Try out celeriac (sometimes called celery root). In an interview with Bon Appétit, Ramsay dubbed this hulking white root veggie to be one of the most underrated foods. That may be because of its looks, he noted, calling it "one of the ugliest vegetables around" and "absolutely hideous-looking."

Celeriac is very much a case of not judging a book by its cover, Ramsay suggests, as it works in salads, soups, and even as an alternative to standard potato fries. He has more than a few recipes that use celeriac, too. One keeps things simple: creamed celeriac, where it's cooked, puréed, and mixed with cream. This one pairs with an even more uncommon root vegetable: Salsify. This long vegetable is related to the turnip; Ramsay sautés it with onion and butter until it's brown. He's also whipped up a celeriac Wellington. While there isn't a recipe for it, it seems to take the classic beef Wellington (beef and mushrooms wrapped up in pastry) and substitute creamy celeriac for the beef in the center. Ramsay seems to be a fan of using celeriac as a meat substitute in classic recipes: Another idea is a lasagna with puréed celeriac in place of the meat and sliced celeriac for the pasta. He recommends it as a side dish.