Your Broiler Is The Hands-Off Way To Roast Vegetables To Charred Perfection

When it comes to veggies that are roasted to perfection, conventional wisdom suggests that a little time in the oven at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit ought to net you some pretty supreme roasted vegetables. But what if you could make them even better? What if you switched from "oven" to "broiler" mode and cranked things up a notch — literally — to around 500 degrees Fahrenheit? You might just experience veggies that are roasted to perfection, that's what.

Roasting them this way turns out veggies that are softer on the outside and relatively crisp on the inside. This makes for more interesting flavors and textures than you might get from veggies you roast in the more traditional way at lower temperatures. Additionally, your broiler makes pretty quick work of this task and chars the vegetables slightly, pulling out a smoky flavor to boot. All in all, you'll experience a kaleidoscope of flavor and texture that translates into an amazing eating experience.

If you're considering vegetables like bell peppers, cauliflower, and broccoli as well as cabbage or onions, you're on the right track. Other veggies like tomatoes, zucchini or yellow squash, brown or white mushrooms, and asparagus also make flavorful choices. These options will make the most perfect roasted veggies when using your broiler.