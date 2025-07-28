The Publix Meat Counter Perk Most Shoppers Probably Don't Know About
Publix is known for its stellar customer service, providing services not found in every supermarket. Indeed, the store's slogan, "Where Shopping is a Pleasure," rings true for many of its shoppers, as demonstrated by the results from the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index survey deeming Publix as the No. 1 supermarket for customer service (tied with Trader Joe's). In addition to the Southern grocery store's delicious subs and the amazing service Publix offers to customers buying seafood, there's a convenient perk found at the meat counter that some shoppers may not be aware of: custom meat cutting.
If you can't find a specific portion size or cut of meat that you want among the packaged selection, an employee in the meat department can help. On its website, Publix states, "Our meat cutters are available whenever the store is open to custom cut your selection to your specifications, trim a cut like you like it, or re-package portions so you can get just the quantity you need."
For instance, if you're looking to grill an extra-thick steak but only see puny ones in the display case, simply ask the butcher to slice you a steak to your desired thickness. Or if you're cooking stir-fry, eliminate some of the prep work at home and ask them to cut your preferred meat into strips for you. Additionally, if you find a package of meat you want, but the quantity is too much, the meat cutters can reduce it to accommodate your dinner plans.
Publix GreenWise meats
Publix has a wide variety of meats, from premium USDA Choice beef to organic lunch meats. The store proudly boasts a line of meats branded GreenWise that includes beef, chicken, pork, lamb, and turkey raised without antibiotics or added hormones and fed a 100% vegetarian diet. Why does this make it better? Antibiotic-free and hormone-free meat is touted as both healthier for consumers and a more ethical way to raise livestock. Animals living in confined living spaces are often given hormones to increase their size, which can sometimes result in animal disease and meat that tastes subpar. Additionally, antibiotics in meat can contribute to the risk of antibiotic resistance in consumers.
Livestock fed a completely veggie diet means they are not given feed containing animal byproducts that may cause negative health effects in the animals. For example, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, cows can get Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, commonly known as "mad cow disease," from eating feed with contaminated cow parts. In short, a strict veggie diet is considered cleaner eating that is beneficial for both livestock and consumers.
Publix sources its meat from large and small farms that are visited regularly to maintain quality. According to its website, Publix and GreenWise whole and ground turkey hail from Prestage Farms in North Carolina. White Oak Pastures, a small family farm in Georgia, is one of Publix's meat suppliers and is deemed Certified Humane, Certified Grassfed, and Certified EOV (Ecological Outcome Verification) for its various livestock.