The Publix Meat Counter Perk Most Shoppers Probably Don't Know About

Publix is known for its stellar customer service, providing services not found in every supermarket. Indeed, the store's slogan, "Where Shopping is a Pleasure," rings true for many of its shoppers, as demonstrated by the results from the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index survey deeming Publix as the No. 1 supermarket for customer service (tied with Trader Joe's). In addition to the Southern grocery store's delicious subs and the amazing service Publix offers to customers buying seafood, there's a convenient perk found at the meat counter that some shoppers may not be aware of: custom meat cutting.

If you can't find a specific portion size or cut of meat that you want among the packaged selection, an employee in the meat department can help. On its website, Publix states, "Our meat cutters are available whenever the store is open to custom cut your selection to your specifications, trim a cut like you like it, or re-package portions so you can get just the quantity you need."

For instance, if you're looking to grill an extra-thick steak but only see puny ones in the display case, simply ask the butcher to slice you a steak to your desired thickness. Or if you're cooking stir-fry, eliminate some of the prep work at home and ask them to cut your preferred meat into strips for you. Additionally, if you find a package of meat you want, but the quantity is too much, the meat cutters can reduce it to accommodate your dinner plans.