The Amazing Service Publix Offers To Customers Buying Seafood

Publix is a Southern grocery store staple that's known for its exceptional customer service. Among several awards recognizing the store's commitment to customers, Newsweek magazine has ranked Publix number one in supermarket customer service from 2019 to 2024. Indeed, it appears the grocery store chain lives up to its longtime slogan, "Where shopping is a pleasure." One specific example of Publix employees going the extra mile is demonstrated at its seafood counter, where, if a shopper purchases fish or shellfish, they can request to have it seasoned and steamed for free by the counter worker.

Simply choose your fish, shrimp, crab legs, or lobster tails, and (upon request) the employee will flavor them in a bag with seasonings of your preference, like lemon pepper, Cajun, or Old Bay. Then, continue to shop for a few minutes while they steam the food for you. Pick up your freshly steamed seafood and head home for a tasty prepared lunch, dinner, or snack.

Bear in mind that it's best to stick to smaller portions of seafood if you would like it to be steamed, since the seafood counter doesn't necessarily have the ability to steam massive quantities of food at once. Contrary to what some social media posts might claim, this service isn't intended to be for multiple types or large quantities of seafood, such as you might prepare for a seafood boil. It's also a service only provided for shoppers in the store — you can't call ahead and request steamed seafood for pick-up.