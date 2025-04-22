Use Chili Crisp To Totally Elevate Your Most Popular Party Appetizers
Seemingly every decade, foodies across the globe — especially in the United States — develop a deep obsession with a new spicy condiment. Early this century, buffalo sauce held center stage as America's piquant darling, only to be ousted as sriracha became readily available in grocery stores. When both commercial and homemade versions of hot honey took the stage, we all moved as one to start drizzling it onto nearly everything, from pizza to ice cream and beyond. Now, chili crisp oil is quickly gaining ground as the new queen of fiery flavor — and to be honest, we're into it.
A running theme among these popular spicy condiments is that all of them are more than just heat, and chili crisp is no exception. Where buffalo sauce and hot honey were supported by sweetness, and sriracha carries notes of garlicky earthiness, chili crisp follows suit with its own tangy umami and the added appeal of a crunchy texture. Featuring notes of beautifully bloomed spices soaked into crispy bits of fried shallots and garlic, this gorgeously infused Chinese condiment isn't going anywhere soon.
In fact, enterprising recipe bloggers and food enthusiasts are constantly finding new and unexpected ways to use chili crisp, from drizzling it into pasta sauce and salad dressing to swirling it into dips. Whether you're looking for a new favorite snack or just feel your classic onion dip needs a makeover, chili crisp may be the answer. It plays particularly well against cool, creamy ingredients to provide balanced, flavorful heat.
Where this works, where it doesn't, and how to do it right
Fortunately for fans of spicy heat, chili crisp oil can add a punch of flavor to most creamy dips. The rich fat from dairy or various nut butters helps keep the chili crisp oil from overpowering other flavors in the recipe, mellowing the spice slightly and helping it marry with the other ingredients. For instance, you can drizzle a little into classic mayo-based ranch dip, give a seven-layer taco dip an unexpected kick, or even elevate the flavors in pimento cheese and similar recipes.
Additionally, chili crisp stands pretty well as a flavoring all on its own. If you've got a bit of leftover Greek yogurt, whipped cottage cheese, or even sour cream, try drizzling in a little chili crisp with a touch of salt, pepper, and honey to create a delightful dip for veggies, bagel chips, or as an ingredient to upgrade deviled eggs. Any of these combinations would also be a delicious way to jazz up an ordinary roast beef sandwich or fried fish tacos.
Of course, as with anything spicy, you should always use a gentle hand and taste as you go. The idea is to balance the flavors in the chili crisp with the other ingredients in the dip and avoid making things inedibly spicy. If you do add a little too much, don't worry — a dollop of dairy, a little sweetness from honey, or a squeeze of acidic citrus will fix it.