Use Chili Crisp To Totally Elevate Your Most Popular Party Appetizers

Seemingly every decade, foodies across the globe — especially in the United States — develop a deep obsession with a new spicy condiment. Early this century, buffalo sauce held center stage as America's piquant darling, only to be ousted as sriracha became readily available in grocery stores. When both commercial and homemade versions of hot honey took the stage, we all moved as one to start drizzling it onto nearly everything, from pizza to ice cream and beyond. Now, chili crisp oil is quickly gaining ground as the new queen of fiery flavor — and to be honest, we're into it.

A running theme among these popular spicy condiments is that all of them are more than just heat, and chili crisp is no exception. Where buffalo sauce and hot honey were supported by sweetness, and sriracha carries notes of garlicky earthiness, chili crisp follows suit with its own tangy umami and the added appeal of a crunchy texture. Featuring notes of beautifully bloomed spices soaked into crispy bits of fried shallots and garlic, this gorgeously infused Chinese condiment isn't going anywhere soon.

In fact, enterprising recipe bloggers and food enthusiasts are constantly finding new and unexpected ways to use chili crisp, from drizzling it into pasta sauce and salad dressing to swirling it into dips. Whether you're looking for a new favorite snack or just feel your classic onion dip needs a makeover, chili crisp may be the answer. It plays particularly well against cool, creamy ingredients to provide balanced, flavorful heat.