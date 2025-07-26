Whiskey Barrel Herb Gardens Are A Charming Way To Elevate Your Yard

Herbs grow best in well-drained soil, so make sure that there are holes for water drainage in the bottom of your barrel, or drill at least three if it doesn't. For added drainage, place a layer of landscaping rocks at the bottom of the planter before filling the barrel around three-quarters full with potting soil, or a potting soil and peat moss mix.

When choosing herbs, look for varieties with similar water and sunlight requirements. Some of the easiest herbs to grow in your garden will thrive together as companions, such as chives and parsley, or fragrant basil and garlic (as well as oregano). You may also want to plant perennials in your barrel, which will continue to grow throughout the year so long as the climate is moderate. For places with colder temperatures in the winter, perennials will very often die with snow and frost but re-emerge in the spring and summer. Plant perennials such as thyme, sage, mint, and rustic rosemary to reap the benefits year after year.

Arrange your herbs in your barrel while they are still in their container to get an idea of where you want them to go. A good rule of thumb is to keep taller plants in the back and trailing or shorter varieties in the front. Once you've got the layout set, go ahead and remove your plants from their individual planters and place them in their new whiskey barrel home.