Whiskey Barrel Herb Gardens Are A Charming Way To Elevate Your Yard
Whiskey barrel planters are often seen making big, bold statements outside storefronts or restaurants. They make the perfect home for flowering plants that pop like petunias and geraniums, but what many people don't know is they are also ideal for herb gardens, and the process of creating one couldn't be easier, requiring only a whiskey barrel planter, some potting soil, and your favorite herbs. Herbs easily grow together in a communal space where their roots can reach out and get the water and nutrients they need. It's also a major gardening hack, since it only requires watering one planter rather than a slew of individual ones.
If you are wondering what exactly a whiskey barrel planter is, it's literally a whiskey barrel that has been cut in half and filled with soil. If you are up for the DIY home project, sometimes you can score one at a flea market or luck into a home brewer trying to unload one online. You will then need to cut it in half and drill holes in the bottom for drainage. Otherwise, many home goods stores sell various types of barrel planters, already cut in half and ready to use in your garden. Whiskey barrel planters are ideal for keeping all of your herbs in one self-contained space, making them easy to access and use while adding a rustic charm to your outdoor space.
Tips for making a whiskey barrel herb garden
Herbs grow best in well-drained soil, so make sure that there are holes for water drainage in the bottom of your barrel, or drill at least three if it doesn't. For added drainage, place a layer of landscaping rocks at the bottom of the planter before filling the barrel around three-quarters full with potting soil, or a potting soil and peat moss mix.
When choosing herbs, look for varieties with similar water and sunlight requirements. Some of the easiest herbs to grow in your garden will thrive together as companions, such as chives and parsley, or fragrant basil and garlic (as well as oregano). You may also want to plant perennials in your barrel, which will continue to grow throughout the year so long as the climate is moderate. For places with colder temperatures in the winter, perennials will very often die with snow and frost but re-emerge in the spring and summer. Plant perennials such as thyme, sage, mint, and rustic rosemary to reap the benefits year after year.
Arrange your herbs in your barrel while they are still in their container to get an idea of where you want them to go. A good rule of thumb is to keep taller plants in the back and trailing or shorter varieties in the front. Once you've got the layout set, go ahead and remove your plants from their individual planters and place them in their new whiskey barrel home.