Common Mistakes You're Making When Watering Basil

Whether you grow herbs on the windowsill in your kitchen or you have an outdoor garden, you might find that you have some trouble getting basil to grow strong and tall without turning yellow. While your basil plant needs plenty of sun each day, it isn't likely to thrive on daily watering — and a healthy plant is key for cooking with basil.

Frequent shallow waterings — meaning, watering just the surface of the soil — is one of the most common herb garden mistakes with basil. Typically, a mature basil plant needs to be watered about once a week. Deep watering is key, which means you want to water the plant at longer intervals but enough to moisten the deeper layers of soil each time. When you're watering your garden, take some extra time to be sure basil gets a heavy hit. Water around the base of the plant until you see it starting to pool. A good way to check if your basil is watered enough is to stick your finger into the soil near the plant, about an inch below the surface. If the soil feels dry, it's time to water again.

Why does basil need moisture so far below the surface? It's all about growing a strong, robust root system. When water is available far below the surface of the soil, basil is encouraged to grow deeper root systems, which can add stability for your plant. Be sure to give your basil plant plenty of room for the roots to grow as well — if you're using a pot, it's recommended that you provide at least nine inches of soil for the roots to take hold as the plant matures.