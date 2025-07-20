The Vintage Memphis Diner Elvis Presley Loved (He Still Has His Own Booth)

Elvis Presley may be considered a rock and roll legend, but he was just like any normal guy with favorite Southern comfort foods and go-to spots to get some good grub. One of his most-loved restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee, where his family moved when he was just 13 years old, was the Arcade. The "Hound Dog" hitmaker was a frequent patron at the classic American diner that's also known as Memphis' oldest restaurant. The Arcade has been in business for over 100 years, after being founded in 1919 by Greek immigrant Speros Zepatos.

Open 24 hours when Presley was a regular, he would reportedly slip through the back door to sit in a booth right near the exit so he could sneak out if fans bombarded him (an all-too-common occurrence). The booth is still there today (with a framed photo of him adorning the table) for customers to eat at when they visit the restaurant located on the corner of South Main Street. The menu also still offers one of his most-loved meals, a fried peanut butter-and-banana sandwich. The Arcade is also famous for its sweet potato pancakes and serves breakfast pizza for brunch.