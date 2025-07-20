The Vintage Memphis Diner Elvis Presley Loved (He Still Has His Own Booth)
Elvis Presley may be considered a rock and roll legend, but he was just like any normal guy with favorite Southern comfort foods and go-to spots to get some good grub. One of his most-loved restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee, where his family moved when he was just 13 years old, was the Arcade. The "Hound Dog" hitmaker was a frequent patron at the classic American diner that's also known as Memphis' oldest restaurant. The Arcade has been in business for over 100 years, after being founded in 1919 by Greek immigrant Speros Zepatos.
Open 24 hours when Presley was a regular, he would reportedly slip through the back door to sit in a booth right near the exit so he could sneak out if fans bombarded him (an all-too-common occurrence). The booth is still there today (with a framed photo of him adorning the table) for customers to eat at when they visit the restaurant located on the corner of South Main Street. The menu also still offers one of his most-loved meals, a fried peanut butter-and-banana sandwich. The Arcade is also famous for its sweet potato pancakes and serves breakfast pizza for brunch.
The ins and outs of Arcade Restaurant
Fellow Memphis native Justin Timberlake has been known to stop by the Arcade on occasion, not to mention films such as "Mystery Train," "Great Balls of Fire," and "Walk the Line" have shot scenes there due to its vintage aesthetic. A visit to the historic Arcade feels like a blast from the past with it's neon signage and retro '50s-style vibe, including colorful turquoise-accented booths, pink walls, and red swivel seats at the counter.
As for food, the family-owned establishment offers your typical diner fare, including all-day breakfast, sandwiches, pizza, and salads. You can also order regular and spiked milkshakes, and all sorts of other alcoholic beverages from wine to mimosas. A full bar was implemented as part of an expansion ahead of the restaurant's centennial celebration in 2019. If you've never been and want to check it out, the Arcade is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's one of the best places to eat if you're visiting Graceland.