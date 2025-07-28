The Surprising Addition To Make Bisquick Taste Just Like A McDonald's Pancake

McDonald's doesn't usually miss when it comes to breakfast. The hash browns, Egg McMuffin, and pancakes are unlike any offerings from competitors. While the ingredient and nutrition information of fast food menu items are public, the ratio of those ingredients and the cooking process remains a mystery. Naturally, the internet has been scrambling for a McDonald's Hotcake copycat, and one trick many have tried is adding Sprite to "just-add-water" pancake mixes like Bisquick.

TikTok creator @raphaelgomesx shared an example of this hack, combining 1 ⅓ cup Bisquick, ½ cup water, and ½ Sprite. The result seems to be a copycat McDonald's Hotcake, requiring only three ingredients. While the actual McDonald's Hotcakes don't contain Sprite, there are a couple of reasons why this soda works in the dupe recipe.

Adding Sprite to the pancake mix helps emulate the sweetness that McDonald's Hotcakes are known for. Soda creates fluffier baked goods because of its carbonation, pulling more air into the batter as it cooks. The "just-add-water" type of Bisquick, Hungry Jack, and Best Choice pancake mixes seem to have the most overlap of ingredients, though none are a perfect match. Overall, the Sprite hack is fantastic for making any kind of pancake. It gives more texture to boxed mixes and homemade buttermilk pancake recipes alike.