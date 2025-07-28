The Worst Maki Sushi Roll Is Arguably The Most Famous

You might know that you love Philly rolls, but do you know the difference between sushi and sashimi, or between maki and nigiri? There are dozens of sushi styles available to us, but in America, maki is easily the most recognizable. It's the sushi in plastic clamshells at the grocery store, the one on laminated menus, cut into tidy circles, packed with fish or vegetables (or both), and held together by seaweed and rice.

There are basic maki rolls with just salmon or veggies in them, and there are over-the-top piled-high maki rolls like the dynamite roll. The one roll everyone knows, whether it's your first or 5,000th time eating sushi? The California roll. When we set out to taste and rank classic maki rolls from worst to best, we didn't expect the California Roll to take the gold, but we didn't know it would wind up dead last, either.

From their adherence to Japanese heritage to their heftiness and overall taste, we ranked 15 traditional maki rolls. With roots in North America and imitation crab as a key ingredient, it's hardly surprising that the California roll failed to impress.