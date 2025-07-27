How Long To Bake Eggs For The Perfect Jammy Yolks

There's something about the golden, custardy center of a jammy egg that takes dishes like a breakfast sandwich, a Cobb salad, or a serving of shakshuka from basic to memorable. Though the color of egg yolks largely comes down to a chicken's diet, the cooking time for baked eggs directly dictates the yolks' texture. Chowhound consulted Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Chef and Director of Innovation at The American Egg Board, to get some expert guidance on the best method for baking eggs to achieve peak jamminess.

Serrano-Bahri says that, for that "soft but scoopable" jammy consistency, you'll want to bake eggs for 13 to 15 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven. Baking for less time, say 10 to 12 minutes, will produce a runny yolk, while cooking for 16 to 18 minutes will yield a fully set yolk. The exact baking time, Serrano-Bahri notes, depends on your particular oven and what kind of baking dish you're working with. His given times are for eggs baked in a ramekin or muffin tin.

It's true that timing for baked jammy eggs is a bit longer than for jammy soft-boiled eggs, which take around six to eight minutes. But only baked sheet pan eggs will help you serve up those craveable yolks to a crowd.