What Does The Color Of Your Egg Yolk Mean?

Given the price of eggs and ongoing shortages at the moment, it may be less important to consumers than usual whether an egg is white or brown, organic or not, or how dark the egg's yolk is. We live in a world where thieves can swipe $40,000 worth of eggs from a single trailer and Trader Joe's limits customers to one dozen eggs per day. But this too shall pass, and we can again ponder, what makes one egg yolk darker than another, and does it mean anything?

You're likely familiar with those dark orange yolks common to fancy free-range and farmer's market eggs. Some people love them, some find them unsettling, preferring the bright yellow of "regular" store-bought white eggs. There's actually a wide range of yolk colors, from off-white to deep red. At its core, there aren't a lot of differences among the various shades beyond color: The nutritional value is the same, flavor differences may be perceived, but haven't been clinically proven (though there is evidence of flavor differences between the eggs from different chicken breeds). In fact, the color of the egg yolk is heavily influenced by a chicken's diet, along with the age of the hen and other environmental factors. What's more, a yolk's color might be a clue to additional details, like access to free-range grazing and the overall quality of life an egg-laying chicken experiences.