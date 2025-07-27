Why You Shouldn't Plant Garlic Next To Herbs And What To Plant Instead

Both garlic and herbs are easy to grow, but growing them together could be a mistake, according to The Foodie Gardener Shirley Bovshow (@foodiegardener_ on Instagram and @FoodieGardenerDiabetes on YouTube), award-winning garden designer and certified California naturalist. Chowhound spoke exclusively with the type 2 diabetes peer educator and "Eden Living with Shirley" host to find out why. "Garlic can stunt the growth of certain herbs because they alter soil chemistry by releasing sulfur to the soil," says Bovshow.

What is it about sulfur that herbs don't like? For one thing, sulfur can make the soil more acidic, and this has a negative impact on herbs that prefer a more alkaline environment, including sage, parsley, cilantro, tarragon, basil, and oregano, according to Bovshow. Too much sulfur can also make the tissues in herbs dry out, as high sulfur levels in soil can prevent plants from absorbing water. As if all that wasn't enough, garlic also has a strong and voracious root system that will ruthlessly compete for water and nutrients in the soil, leaving smaller, weaker plants like herbs with little of the leftovers to survive.

Just because many herbs do not thrive beside garlic, it doesn't mean other plants won't. Planting garlic is actually one of the best hacks for getting rid of pests in your vegetable garden. This is because the same sulfur it emits that is harmful to herbs is also toxic to pests. There are several companion plant pairings that will help your garden thrive, and garlic is a main character in many of them.