Don't Toss Your Overripe Fruit, They'll Be Amazing In Your Next Cake

When it comes to using fruit to make cakes, the first thing that comes to mind for many people is banana bread. It's one of the world's most beloved comfort foods, and one of the most common loaves to find on display at any bakery. So how did the humble banana rise to such iconic status? It all started during the Great Depression, when nothing went to waste and bananas were affordable and abundant. The only problem was, they could be perfect for a snack one day and soft and brown the next. It became the norm to combine those extra sweet brown bananas with some sugar and flour and create a simple but delicious dessert.

Overripe bananas still take the spotlight as the best fruit to use for cake (as long as you don't make these common mistakes when baking banana bread), but they are not the only ones that can be transformed from almost compost to a delectable last course of a meal. Fruits like berries, peaches, nectarines, and citrus can all be used to make or enhance cakes and other types of desserts.

Today, we have a lot more variety in fruits and ingredients available, but the overall intention of keeping food waste to a minimum and making every dollar count remains the same. Overbuying fruit in the summer months is common, in all the excitement of the short-lived harvest. Many of us find ourselves looking at about-to-turn berries hiding in the back of the fridge and wondering whether to toss or attempt to salvage.