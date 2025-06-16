Don't Toss Your Overripe Fruit, They'll Be Amazing In Your Next Cake
When it comes to using fruit to make cakes, the first thing that comes to mind for many people is banana bread. It's one of the world's most beloved comfort foods, and one of the most common loaves to find on display at any bakery. So how did the humble banana rise to such iconic status? It all started during the Great Depression, when nothing went to waste and bananas were affordable and abundant. The only problem was, they could be perfect for a snack one day and soft and brown the next. It became the norm to combine those extra sweet brown bananas with some sugar and flour and create a simple but delicious dessert.
Overripe bananas still take the spotlight as the best fruit to use for cake (as long as you don't make these common mistakes when baking banana bread), but they are not the only ones that can be transformed from almost compost to a delectable last course of a meal. Fruits like berries, peaches, nectarines, and citrus can all be used to make or enhance cakes and other types of desserts.
Today, we have a lot more variety in fruits and ingredients available, but the overall intention of keeping food waste to a minimum and making every dollar count remains the same. Overbuying fruit in the summer months is common, in all the excitement of the short-lived harvest. Many of us find ourselves looking at about-to-turn berries hiding in the back of the fridge and wondering whether to toss or attempt to salvage.
How to use overripe fruits in cakes and other desserts
Firstly, any kind of fruit that is on the verge of going bad (even if you've followed our storage tips for longer-lasting berries) can be used in exactly the same way as bananas in a cake. Though bananas tend to be ideal due to their high sugar content and wonderful texture, this tip still works well with other fruit, especially berries. Just mash your berries up and use then the same way you would bananas. Nectarines and peaches create delicious little clusters of sweetness, and strawberries and blueberries give cakes a celebratory color.
You can also use fruit to create jams and sauces to layer inside cakes or use on top. A single batch of jam is easier to make than most people think — all you need to do is grab those sad looking berries, and mash them up with some sugar, bring to a boil, and then let simmer until thick. This makes a perfect filling for in between layers of cake, giving it a wholesome touch.
A slow cooker is also great to use for those overripe fruits in your kitchen. Simply grab whatever you have, no prep required. Throw them in with some water and sugar (adjust the amount of sugar according to how ripe your fruits are) and then let it simmer slow and low until you've got a thick, sweet sauce perfect for topping cakes.