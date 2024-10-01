Why You Should Consider Making Your Own Refried Beans As Opposed To Canned

While buying canned goods is a great way to keep ingredients on hand, these shelf-stable foods can come with drawbacks. In some cases, the pros aren't really worth the cons at all. For example, when was the last time you bought a can of refried beans? If this versatile side is something that commonly appears on your grocery list, we suggest that you consider leaving it off in favor of a homemade alternative.

Sure, it's easy to dump a can of beans into a pot and heat them until ready, but it's almost just as easy to whip up a pot of refried beans yourself. When it comes to flavor, the extra few steps are really worth it. It may be a touch less convenient, but they are simple to make at home and can beat the taste of even the best dressed-up canned refried beans.

Not only is the process of cooking refried beans straightforward despite the food's misleading name, but making this dish yourself gives you complete control over things like portion size, salt content, and seasonings, a freedom you wouldn't have with a canned product. Most importantly, you can also control the texture of your beans. Since a lot of canned refried beans on store shelves end up tasting much too thick and gluey, this one benefit alone is worth the extra time it takes to whip up this side from scratch.

