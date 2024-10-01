Why You Should Consider Making Your Own Refried Beans As Opposed To Canned
While buying canned goods is a great way to keep ingredients on hand, these shelf-stable foods can come with drawbacks. In some cases, the pros aren't really worth the cons at all. For example, when was the last time you bought a can of refried beans? If this versatile side is something that commonly appears on your grocery list, we suggest that you consider leaving it off in favor of a homemade alternative.
Sure, it's easy to dump a can of beans into a pot and heat them until ready, but it's almost just as easy to whip up a pot of refried beans yourself. When it comes to flavor, the extra few steps are really worth it. It may be a touch less convenient, but they are simple to make at home and can beat the taste of even the best dressed-up canned refried beans.
Not only is the process of cooking refried beans straightforward despite the food's misleading name, but making this dish yourself gives you complete control over things like portion size, salt content, and seasonings, a freedom you wouldn't have with a canned product. Most importantly, you can also control the texture of your beans. Since a lot of canned refried beans on store shelves end up tasting much too thick and gluey, this one benefit alone is worth the extra time it takes to whip up this side from scratch.
How to make tasty refried beans at home
Refried beans are commonly made by mashing pinto beans in a pot with some seasonings and cooking fat (often lard or vegetable oil). There are a few different ways to make them, but one simple option is to buy a bag of dried pinto beans, soak them overnight, and cook them according to the instructions on the bag. Then, add the fat of your choice into a pan; you can also add flavorful ingredients like onion, garlic, jalapeños, or whatever else will satisfy your palate. Once these soften, stir in the cooked beans along with any spices to season the dish, such as cumin, salt, or lime juice. Finally, mash everything together with a potato masher until the beans reach your desired consistency, then serve.
While making refried beans this way takes time, it's still very simple and allows you to infuse them with lots of flavor. (And if you want something even easier, you can even turn canned pinto beans into refried beans.) Additionally, cooking beans at home preserves the integrity of the legumes so you can get in all your fiber and protein while nixing the excess sodium in canned goods. Although you might not have the time to make all foods in your kitchen from scratch like this, let refried beans be one of them. Not only is it easy, but it can make all the difference for better-tasting burritos and tostadas.