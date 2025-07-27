Add This Topping To Your Al Pastor Tacos For A Sweet And Savory Masterpiece
Tacos Al Pastor are a highlight on many taqueria menus. An irresistible combination of meat charred in a smoky Mexican marinade — accented by the sweetness and acidity of fresh pineapple and onions — it's all wrapped in a pillowy tortilla. At restaurants, Al Pastor tacos often involve cooking the meat, usually pork, on a spit over a grill,which is what it means when food is prepared Al Pastor. The tacos, sometimes referred to as Tacos de Adobada, are usually studded with sliced pineapples, but for a decidedly different tropical twist, why not consider using mango instead? The soft, yielding flesh of the mango makes a luscious foil for the juicy, thinly-sliced pork, with just slightly less zing than pineapple.
Al Pastor-style tacos are often made using boneless pork shoulder,and you can replicate the taqueria experience at home by simply cooking the meat in a slow cooker. Then, make a mango salsa to incorporate the fruit into your next taco night.
Get sweetness in every bite with a mango salsa
Traditional Mexican mango salsa comes with onions, jalapenos, and cilantro, but the pleasing tang of this topping has made it a staple across the globe, from West African cooking to Caribbean. It's popular in India, too, where it calls to mind another world-famous condiment: mango chutney.
The sweet and savory notes of a chutney, often made with a combination of vinegar, sugar, and sometimes mint or tamarind, have long been used in India to top meats, stews, and cheeses. Adding it to Tacos Al Pastor is another unique way to use mango chutney. Finally, pair your tacos with a refreshing mango lassi yogurt drink to cool down your palate in between bites.
A mango topping can evenly distribute bits of mango, onion, and acid into your tacos, providing just the right balance of flavors in every mouthful. No matter what dish you make, start with ripe mangoes to enjoy juicy fruit tidbits that brighten up the meat, rather than ending up with hard fruit chunks.