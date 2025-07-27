Add This Topping To Your Al Pastor Tacos For A Sweet And Savory Masterpiece

Tacos Al Pastor are a highlight on many taqueria menus. An irresistible combination of meat charred in a smoky Mexican marinade — accented by the sweetness and acidity of fresh pineapple and onions — it's all wrapped in a pillowy tortilla. At restaurants, Al Pastor tacos often involve cooking the meat, usually pork, on a spit over a grill,which is what it means when food is prepared Al Pastor. The tacos, sometimes referred to as Tacos de Adobada, are usually studded with sliced pineapples, but for a decidedly different tropical twist, why not consider using mango instead? The soft, yielding flesh of the mango makes a luscious foil for the juicy, thinly-sliced pork, with just slightly less zing than pineapple.

Al Pastor-style tacos are often made using boneless pork shoulder,and you can replicate the taqueria experience at home by simply cooking the meat in a slow cooker. Then, make a mango salsa to incorporate the fruit into your next taco night.