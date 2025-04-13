Here's How To Make Homemade Frozen Garlic Bread For Later

There are some pretty decent frozen store-bought garlic breads, but, sadly, if Mamma Bella's frozen garlic bread was your jam, it's not around anymore. But don't fret, it's easy to prep and freeze your own custom garlic bread for later, and it will taste much more deliciously homemade. It's a great way to use up stale bread that might be sitting on the kitchen counter with nowhere to go. Or, why not just buy two loaves of bread, have one tonight, and freeze one for later? Heck, if you make an easy homemade pasta sauce, and freeze the leftovers with your garlic bread, you'll have a whole second meal all set to go.

Making homemade frozen garlic bread is super easy. Like we're talking just a few minutes, when you have everything set up. First, you need a French baguette or Italian loaf. For this recipe, minimally crusty bread may be better, because the crust, once toasted, can be a little tough on the palate and gums. However, when used for dipping in a red sauce or a hot soup, the extra crust might just be a benefit. So, use your discretion. This preparation can even be used with regular sliced white bread or Texas toast. The key is in the compound butter, which is basically a simple mixture of butter, oil, herbs, and spices. Spread, freeze, toast, enjoy.