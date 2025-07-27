Add Extra Crunch To Caesar Salad With One Flavorful Upgrade

The classic Caesar salad is enjoying a bit of a renaissance as of late. Users all over TikTok have posted loving homages to the dish, especially when their Caesar salad is paired with a Martini and French fries. The fact it's so beloved isn't that surprising considering a Caesar salad is both simple and sophisticated, consisting of a chopped romaine lettuce base, topped with parmesan cheese, croutons or bread crumbs, and briny, zingy Caesar dressing that always tastes better at a restaurant than it does when it's store-bought. It might seem impossible to improve on a dish this iconic. But what if you added pickles?

After all, they have a way of perking up almost any food. From fried chicken brined in pickle juice, to pickle topped pizza, these briny, crunchy, tangy preserved cucumbers are culinary magic. Now, there are many ways to give your Caesar salad a crunch of pickle deliciousness but it you want an intensely crunchy pickle flavor, adding chopped dill pickle spears is the way to go.

This way, you get the full texture of a pickle that fits well into the optimum "bite" of your salad. Chopped pickle spears also boast the added benefit of a good amount of snappy peel as compared to pickle chips, which tend to be a bit softer. Still, there are plenty of other ways to add a pickle-y twist to your Caesar salad that you might want to explore if you're looking to mix things up.