Is A Caesar Salad, Fries, And A Martini Actually A Winning Combination?

Selecting cocktail and food pairings is almost as much fun as enjoying the meal. But even if you know how to order a martini like you know what you're doing, you may sometimes be at a loss for a starting point. Fortunately, one viral suggestion features some truly iconic elements that are familiar to most diners: Caesar salad, shoestring fries, and a dry martini. But while the internet seems convinced that this combo has an X factor, we decided to get an expert's confirmation.

Tiffanie Barriere is a cocktail educator and consultant who is also known as The Drinking Coach, so Chowhound spoke to her exclusively on whether she'd include this order in her pairing playbook. Her response on whether these classics really work together: "Yes, they absolutely do!"

Barriere went on to elaborate why this food-drink combo makes sense. "The fries add a crunch and a touch of nostalgia as fries always do and keep you grabbing while either engaging in a conversation or sitting alone," she says. "Pair those with the briny, crisp bite of a dirty martini, and it all comes together in a fun, balanced way."