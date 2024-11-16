Is A Caesar Salad, Fries, And A Martini Actually A Winning Combination?
Selecting cocktail and food pairings is almost as much fun as enjoying the meal. But even if you know how to order a martini like you know what you're doing, you may sometimes be at a loss for a starting point. Fortunately, one viral suggestion features some truly iconic elements that are familiar to most diners: Caesar salad, shoestring fries, and a dry martini. But while the internet seems convinced that this combo has an X factor, we decided to get an expert's confirmation.
Tiffanie Barriere is a cocktail educator and consultant who is also known as The Drinking Coach, so Chowhound spoke to her exclusively on whether she'd include this order in her pairing playbook. Her response on whether these classics really work together: "Yes, they absolutely do!"
Barriere went on to elaborate why this food-drink combo makes sense. "The fries add a crunch and a touch of nostalgia as fries always do and keep you grabbing while either engaging in a conversation or sitting alone," she says. "Pair those with the briny, crisp bite of a dirty martini, and it all comes together in a fun, balanced way."
Personalizing this pairing
While Tiffanie Barriere has no objection to this pairing as presented in its most classic form, she indicated that there are ways to put a spin on it and "elevate it just a touch." She suggests that you "throw in some grilled tomato slices on the salad for brightness or switch the fries for truffle-parmesan or garlic toppings to add a little fancy flair." She also has ideas for the cocktail, too, which included adding a lemon twist along with an olive, contributing "just a hint of freshness to the brine." Alternately, she notes that the olive brine in the drink (which is the ingredient that puts the filth into a dirty martini) could be swapped for capers.
If you're a martini beginner, maybe you're in the mood for a gentler riff, but regardless of whether you play it classic or add a little touch of your own, you can't go wrong with the Internet-recommended, expert-endorsed pairing of a fresh Caesar salad with crispy french fries and a martini. "There's something playful and indulgent about this combo and it's one of my favorites," Barriere says. "It's a classic, lively mix of flavors that feel luxurious and laid-back at the same time."