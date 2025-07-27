Add Olives To Rustic Bread For A Burst Of Mediterranean Flavor

Imagine tearing into a still-warm loaf of freshly baked bread when suddenly you are met with an unexpected mouthful of briny goodness. Oh yes, something as simple as olives can transform ordinary rustic bread from a pretty basic carbohydrate source into something deserving of a starring place at family dinner.

To get it right, you first have to choose the best olives. Kalamata olives, those deep purple olives with an almost wine-like tang, will bring fruity, salty depth, while green Castelvetrano olives have a buttery richness to them. On the flip side, Cerignola olives are plump and fat, which will create pockets of concentrated flavor throughout your loaf. Whatever you choose — and we have a guide on everything you need to know about olives — skip the cheap canned black ones, you want the real Mediterranean stuff here.

Then, it goes without saying that you need to pit your olives before adding them (unless you want to give your dinner guests a couple chipped teeth while you're at it). Remove the stones and roughly chop your olives into chunky pieces, but don't be too precious at this stage. The key word here is rustic. And when it comes to folding the olives into your dough, timing definitely matters. If you add them too early, they could break apart during kneading, and what we want is gorgeous chunks of olive –- not an olive paste. So wait until you've finished mixing the dough before folding chopped olives gently into it.