The Elegant Meal That Was Abraham Lincoln's Last

On the evening of April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln sat down to eat dinner with his wife Mary at the White House. It was a fairly short meal, lasting from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Had Lincoln known it was to be his final meal, perhaps he might have lingered a bit longer. It was the Christian holy day Good Friday, after all. But they had plans to attend Ford's Theatre later that night to see the comedy "Our American Cousin" so the dinner was a bit of a hurried affair.

The meal consisted of mock turtle soup with oxtail, roast Virginia fowl, baked yams, and cauliflower with cheese sauce, according to the book "Their Last Suppers: Legends of History and Their Final Meals." It was unlikely Lincoln would have had any alcohol with his last meal. Unlike many other U.S. presidents who enjoyed a good cocktail — like George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt — Lincoln was never much of a drinker. After dinner, Lincoln had a quick meeting, and then, already late to the show, he and Mary hurried by carriage to Ford's Theatre.