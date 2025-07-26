The Wine Rule Julia Child Refused To Break In The Kitchen

Julia Child, author and food connoisseur, was a beloved icon in the culinary world. She appeared on television on her cooking show in the 1960s, where she showed why her favorite cuisine was French food, making her a pioneer who popularized this European fare in America. There, she shared cooking tips and even demonstrated how she created her top picks. One of her most popular lines was, "If you do not have a good wine to use, it is far better to omit it, for a poor one can spoil a simple dish and utterly debase a noble one" (via the New York Times). It might be one of the cooking tips Child has shared that makes every meal a work of art.

Alcohol, in general, brings out the flavors in a dish by breaking down fat-based elements. Not only that, but it also imparts its own aroma and notes, allowing for a more complex taste. If we were to base it on that, it makes total sense for Child to mention that good wine should be used in the kitchen — but was her rule too rigid, and is there enough room for you to break it? Short answer: Your kitchen, your rules.