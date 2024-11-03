The Best Type Of Wine To Use For A Flavorful Beef Bourguignon

Beef bourguignon is a classic French dish with deep, rich flavors that develop through slow, careful cooking. This low-and-slow stew takes hours to come together and is made with a variety of aromatics, vegetables, and, most importantly, a generous amount of wine. Wine is what helps create its signature complexity, tender meat, and deep color. While you could technically use less wine or substitute with beef broth, sticking to a full bottle is what really brings the flavors together. In fact, making beef bourguignon without wine is not only uncommon, it's not recommended if you want the authentic depth that makes the dish so special.

Now, because it requires a full bottle of wine, the type you choose is particularly important for achieving the right balance of flavors. The best wine to use for beef bourguignon is a dry red wine, as opposed to a sweeter wine. Burgundy is the traditional choice, so Pinot Noir — which is a red Burgundy — is a perfect option. Other contenders include cabernet, merlot, or chianti. The wine doesn't have to be expensive, but it should be one you enjoy drinking, as its flavor will significantly influence the final result. Beef bourguignon's wine-forward nature means that the quality and profile of the wine directly shape the richness, acidity, and depth of the sauce.