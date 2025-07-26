Rachael Ray's Avocado Tip Gets The Guacamole On Your Table Faster

This hack couldn't be easier. Simply place your rack over an empty bowl. Slice your avocados in half and removed the pits, then place the edible side of the fruit facing down on the rack. Gently but firmly push (aka squish) the skin down over the metal grates pushing the flesh of the avocado out through the wired rack. Voila. Mashed avocado at the ready. This trick works equally well on grilled avocados and is ideal for when you have lots of avocados to break down. Not only will this method make fresh guacamole prep easier (or help you whip up craveable salmon avocado poke bowls or Gordon Ramsay-approved avocado toast for a crowd), Rachael Ray even makes it look fun, too.