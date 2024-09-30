Chick-Fil-A Announces Return To UK After 2019 Pop-Up Protests

If you consider yourself a culinary traveler, it may be time to begin plotting your next epicurean adventure — and set the course for the U.K. While Chick-fil-A is a staple in the United States as the third largest quick service chain, this marks a major step toward international dominance in non-North American markets.

Advertisement

Chick-fil-A announced via a press release that the chain will lead with four cities (Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, and London) with five locations. However, the long-term strategy will include a major rollout over the course of 10 years and will clock in at a cool $100 million investment (that's an awful lot of pimento dip). And while this news may be significant in terms of this larger international strategy, it's not Chick-fil-A's first foray into the U.K.

A pilot program was met with consumer backlash over the company's donations to anti-LGBTQIA+ organizations, which was significant enough to prevent its lease extension at the Reading, England location. The latest news appears to signal a renewed effort to gain traction and begin a larger expansion process.

Advertisement