The Perfect Ratio Of Sugar To Water For Hummingbirds

It's always exciting to see a hummingbird in the yard, its tiny wings flapping a mile a minute as it drinks from the feeder. There are actually several hummingbird species flying around North America, but they all love that sweet nectar from flowers — which you can mimic using a blend of one part sugar to four parts water.

The amount of water a hummingbird feeder holds depends on its size, but a standard-sized feeder, such as the Feed Garden glass hummingbird feeder, can keep around 16 ounces (2 cups) of liquid. In this case, add ½ cup of sugar into 2 cups water and mix it well to fully combine before setting it up outside. If it's your first time hanging a feeder, be patient. Depending on your area, it can take hummingbirds a couple of weeks to find your nectar, so don't give up if they don't immediately flock. You should change the nectar every two days to keep it fresh and prevent mold. To help attract the birds even more, try placing overripe bananas near the feeder.