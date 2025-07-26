The Perfect Ratio Of Sugar To Water For Hummingbirds
It's always exciting to see a hummingbird in the yard, its tiny wings flapping a mile a minute as it drinks from the feeder. There are actually several hummingbird species flying around North America, but they all love that sweet nectar from flowers — which you can mimic using a blend of one part sugar to four parts water.
The amount of water a hummingbird feeder holds depends on its size, but a standard-sized feeder, such as the Feed Garden glass hummingbird feeder, can keep around 16 ounces (2 cups) of liquid. In this case, add ½ cup of sugar into 2 cups water and mix it well to fully combine before setting it up outside. If it's your first time hanging a feeder, be patient. Depending on your area, it can take hummingbirds a couple of weeks to find your nectar, so don't give up if they don't immediately flock. You should change the nectar every two days to keep it fresh and prevent mold. To help attract the birds even more, try placing overripe bananas near the feeder.
Things to avoid when attracting hummingbirds
If you want a garden full of these tiny birds, it's important to know what upsets them. Hummingbirds are attracted to bright colors, but that's what the feed is for — never add red dye to hummingbird food because it can potentially make them sick. Plus, avoiding dye means the sugar-water mixture is clear, just like regular nectar.
When making hummingbird food, stick to refined white sugar. While you can substitute honey for sugar in baking, you should never do so with hummingbird food because it can pose a health hazard to these small birds. Confectioner's sugar could have additives that also don't agree with the animals, so save that for the sugar cookies. For the safest results, table sugar is the only option. If you have extra nectar, you can store it in the refrigerator for up to one week. For the best results, placement matters as much as the nectar: Keep the feeder in a shady area far from windows so the hummingbirds can eat undisturbed.