This Overripe Fruit Is The Key To Attracting Hummingbirds To Your Garden

Gardens are a scenic way to grow fresh flowers, fruits and veggies, and herbs. But besides producing food, they also attract plenty of nature — birds, insects, and even deer and groundhogs. If you're a bird lover and want some small, sweet hummingbirds to flock to your garden, don't assume they'll come for those fresh veggies. You'll need to use overripe bananas to bring them around. As it turns out, old bananas are good for more than just making banana bread after all.

There is a chain reaction at play here. As bananas get older, the sugars start to break down, ultimately rotting the fruit over time. This attracts fruit flies, which, in turn, attract hummingbirds. The small birds feed on small bugs, such as fruit flies, as a source of protein. Just make sure not to hang that banana right outside of your door or window, so the flies don't make their way inside to your other fruit. The added upside to bringing your overripe bananas outside is it's a good way to get rid of those pesky fruit flies that probably took up residence in your home.