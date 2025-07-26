3 Pay-What-You-Wish Restaurants That Are Still Operating In The US
Whether you're taking the family out to dinner or stopping for a quick bite alone, it's no secret that menu prices have increased quite a bit, to the point where eating out is more expensive than ever. You might even find yourself staring at a tasting menu that costs over $500. But if you don't have the means to cook, and a standard restaurant is too expensive, then there are other options — including restaurants that let patrons pay what they can afford.
While these restaurants are few and far between, they're a great way for those with tighter budgets to get a hot, well-cooked meal without paying a premium restaurant price. In some cases, you can pay a suggested donation fee, or you can pay with your time by volunteering at the restaurant. It's worth searching restaurants in your major city, or even asking around at local food banks and pantries, to find out if any of these restaurants exist in your area.
SAME Café in Denver, Colorado
SAME, which stands for "So All May Eat," is a café in Denver with a simple concept: Patrons can eat as long as they offer some level of help to others in return, whether it's paying with a donation, acting as volunteers, or offering up fresh produce. If you choose to volunteer, you must do so for 30 minutes in order to cover your meal's cost.
The restaurant's menu changes regularly, with the menu updated online each day to let patrons know what's available to eat. Some days, the menu offers items such as soup, salad, and pizza, while other days it might have pasta and veggie-forward dishes. The dining room does have shorter hours than traditional restaurants: It's only open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The café also offers catering for a fee, and the catering cost helps the café continue to offer pay-what-you-want menu options.
JBJ Soul Kitchen in New Jersey
Jon Bon Jovi has been committed to helping people in New Jersey, his home state, for years. Bon Jovi, who is best known as the face of his eponymous rock band, opened JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank back in 2011, two years after his foundation started serving meals to those in need. Since then, JBJ Soul Kitchen has opened a second location in Toms River, and neither menu comes with prices.
The JBJ Soul Kitchen website encourages visitors to make a donation in exchange for their meals, but there are also alternative volunteering opportunities for those who cannot afford to donate. The menus at each location change regularly, but patrons can dine on full meals. JBJ Soul Kitchen has also partnered with various retailers, including local grocery stores, and the restaurant offers opportunities to contribute without dining in. The charity also has smaller locations at New Jersey City University and the Newark campus of Rutgers University.
One Bistro in Xenia, Ohio
At One Bistro, the motto "our neighbors eat" embodies what the restaurant stands for: Ensuring everyone has a hot meal. For those who do have some money to pay, the meals are affordable, with everything costing between $6 and $9. This keeps a family meal within a reasonable budget, and the restaurant offers hearty sandwiches, salads, and flatbreads, such as a classic Italian sub, chef's salad, and a Buffalo chicken flatbread.
One Bistro also understands that not everyone can commit to that price tag, so they offer volunteer opportunities for those who want to contribute toward their meal in another way. People are welcome to volunteer without ordering a meal, too. One Bistro does take reservations, but patrons should be mindful of its hours: It's only open for lunch Wednesday through Friday. A community dinner experience is offered once per week on Wednesdays, as well as breakfast on Saturdays.