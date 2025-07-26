3 Pay-What-You-Wish Restaurants That Are Still Operating In The US

Whether you're taking the family out to dinner or stopping for a quick bite alone, it's no secret that menu prices have increased quite a bit, to the point where eating out is more expensive than ever. You might even find yourself staring at a tasting menu that costs over $500. But if you don't have the means to cook, and a standard restaurant is too expensive, then there are other options — including restaurants that let patrons pay what they can afford.

While these restaurants are few and far between, they're a great way for those with tighter budgets to get a hot, well-cooked meal without paying a premium restaurant price. In some cases, you can pay a suggested donation fee, or you can pay with your time by volunteering at the restaurant. It's worth searching restaurants in your major city, or even asking around at local food banks and pantries, to find out if any of these restaurants exist in your area.