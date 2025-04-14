The Tangy Topping That Improves Your Italian Subs (Hint, It's Not Pickles)

The Italian sub is an iconic blend of fatty meats and cheese, plus tangy toppings like red wine vinegar and onions. How you build your own comes down to personal preference, but if you're looking for a way to add a little zest to this dish, try topping the sandwich with a pile of kimchi.

Kimchi is a vegetable dish native to Korea. A classic kimchi is most often made by marinating and fermenting napa cabbage with plenty of high-flavor ingredients like ginger, scallions, and fish sauce. For spice, gochugaru is added, which is a type of Korean chili flake; this spice also gives kimchi a reddish hue. Between the fermentation process and the addition of spice, kimchi has a nice bite to it that contrasts perfectly with the rich meats on an Italian sub. While kimchi can be made with other vegetables instead of cabbage, such as radishes or cucumbers, the cabbage version is likely the best for this sandwich because it's somewhat texturally similar to lettuce, making it a good swap for the crisp and crunchy leaves.