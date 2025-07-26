What Is Italy's National Cocktail?
When you think of Italy, the phrase "la dolce vita," or "the sweet life" may spring to mind. Images arise of groups animatedly chatting in moody piazzas over cocktails or people canoodling above a spectacular vista with a spritz in hand. Oftentimes, a drink is associated with its place of origin, which begs the question — what is Italy's national cocktail?
David Kravitz, Beverage Director at The Group Hospitality, which owns Olio e Più, Boucherie, and Omakase, recently spoke to Chowhound about what this tipple could be. He shared that "while the Aperol Spritz is definitely having its moment as the most recognized cocktail across Italy, calling it a national drink oversimplifies things." He added, "Italy is a country of regions, each with its own traditions, not just in food and dialects, but in cocktails too." Whether a Negroni or Americano hailing from Milan, a Bellini from Venice, or a Limoncello Spritz from the Amalfi Coast, he indicated that "rather than one national cocktail, Italy is more like a patchwork of local favorites."
Italian regional specialties rule the day
David Kravitz's perspective on a national libation makes a great deal of sense, as it mirrors the history of Italy itself. Until its unification in 1861, often referred to as Risorgimento or renewal, Italy was comprised of a loosely held together collection of city-states and kingdoms, each with its own government, culture, and of course, food and drink specialities.
Though there may not be one specific national Italian cocktail, there are a vast number of interesting contenders. Outside of the well-trodden Aperol Spritz, Negroni, and Bellini canon, there are plenty of other regional specialties deserving of consideration beyond their home turf. Drinks that continue to pop up on menus both nationally and internationally include the tart and icy Venetian Sgroppino, the refreshing and minty northern Italian Hugo, and the Roman take on the uber popular espresso martini with the addition of licorice-forward sambuca. Whatever its moniker, Italy's bevy of well-loved cocktails will certainly never leave you thirsty.