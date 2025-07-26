When you think of Italy, the phrase "la dolce vita," or "the sweet life" may spring to mind. Images arise of groups animatedly chatting in moody piazzas over cocktails or people canoodling above a spectacular vista with a spritz in hand. Oftentimes, a drink is associated with its place of origin, which begs the question — what is Italy's national cocktail?

David Kravitz, Beverage Director at The Group Hospitality, which owns Olio e Più, Boucherie, and Omakase, recently spoke to Chowhound about what this tipple could be. He shared that "while the Aperol Spritz is definitely having its moment as the most recognized cocktail across Italy, calling it a national drink oversimplifies things." He added, "Italy is a country of regions, each with its own traditions, not just in food and dialects, but in cocktails too." Whether a Negroni or Americano hailing from Milan, a Bellini from Venice, or a Limoncello Spritz from the Amalfi Coast, he indicated that "rather than one national cocktail, Italy is more like a patchwork of local favorites."