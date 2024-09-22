Over Aperol? Use One Of These Swaps For Your Next Spritz
The Aperol spritz is a classic (just don't make it the wrong way). It's one of the most famous Italian apéritifs, a classic post-work libation for the Milanese and Venetians. Despite its broad fanbase, there's also a strong legion of drinkers who can't stand to sip on an Aperol spritz. The namesake ingredient is a particularly divisive liqueur. The exact nature of Aperol is a mystery, as its recipe is a closely guarded secret, but it is known that gentian root is one of the primary flavorings. Gentian is notoriously bitter. In fact, Aperol belongs to a family of Italian liqueurs grouped under the label amaro, which translates to English as "bitter". It's off-putting to a lot of drinkers, but that shouldn't stop anyone from enjoying a spritz made with a different liqueur.
For an expert's perspective on reimagining this classic cocktail, Chowhound spoke with Sabato Sagaria, the Beverage Director of Marc Forgione's Respect Hospitality and the New York restaurants Forgione, Peasant, and Trattoria One Fifth. For a spritz without the bitterness, his top recommendation is another classic Italian liqueur: Limoncello, which is made using lemon zest. "It enhances the refreshing citrus element without the bitterness," Sagaria explains. A Limoncello spritz offers a less bitter and more refreshing option while staying true to Italian roots, making it a natural swap, but it's far from the only Aperol swap worth considering.
Underrated choices for spritzes
You can experiment with different alcohols in a spritz, but whatever you choose, consider the density of ingredients. That's the key to pouring an Aperol spritz and a good guideline for any cocktail. One popular substitute for Aperol is Campari, which transforms the drink into one of the most underrated summer cocktails: the Americano.
One of Sabato Sagaria's favorite bases for a spritz is vermouth, a type of fortified wine (meaning it's made from wine mixed with botanicals and a spirit). Each brand of vermouth has its own unique formula, making it an extremely versatile ingredient, and one that Sagaria considers highly underrated. "Vermouth doesn't get nearly enough credit these days," he laments. "There are so many great options from around the globe, and the best ones are still very affordable."
In terms of vermouth spritzes, there are many possible variations, but Sagaria sticks to a reliable favorite. "One of my go-to options at home is a dry vermouth spritz," he says. It's a particularly good option for those who are put off by the strong notes of orange peel in Aperol. "Carpano Bianco with soda, a splash of Prosecco, and a lemon wheel is a delightful surprise for guests when entertaining at home." Using dry vermouth, as Sagaria prefers, will make for a spritz with subtle, floral flavors, while using a sweet vermouth will create a bolder, sweeter flavor profile that brings the taste closer to the other end of the spectrum from Aperol.
Liqueurs aren't the only ingredients you can swap in a spritz
If you want to play with more flavor variations on the Aperol spritz, don't stop at swapping out the eponymous ingredient. Sabato Sagaria says, "Another option is to play with the sparkling element," which opens up the doors to a nearly infinite variety of spritz variations. "With so many different sparkling waters available these days," Sagaria states, "you can soften the bitterness of Aperol or Campari with flavored water or tonic water".
Shaking up the sparkling factor in your spritz would work with any one of the aforementioned alcohol swaps, but it could also be the key to making Aperol itself more appealing. Choosing a seltzer or tonic with a lighter fruit or citrus flavor could mellow out the bitter notes in Aperol. For this, Sagaria recommends San Pellegrino Aranciata, a popular orange-flavored sparkling water, or Fever Tree Lemon Tonic, which has a lightly tart lemon flavor that helps to make the drink a little bit more bright and refreshing. Ultimately, your palate will determine the best spritz for you.