Over Aperol? Use One Of These Swaps For Your Next Spritz

You can experiment with different alcohols in a spritz, but whatever you choose, consider the density of ingredients. That's the key to pouring an Aperol spritz and a good guideline for any cocktail. One popular substitute for Aperol is Campari, which transforms the drink into one of the most underrated summer cocktails: the Americano.

Advertisement

One of Sabato Sagaria's favorite bases for a spritz is vermouth, a type of fortified wine (meaning it's made from wine mixed with botanicals and a spirit). Each brand of vermouth has its own unique formula, making it an extremely versatile ingredient, and one that Sagaria considers highly underrated. "Vermouth doesn't get nearly enough credit these days," he laments. "There are so many great options from around the globe, and the best ones are still very affordable."

In terms of vermouth spritzes, there are many possible variations, but Sagaria sticks to a reliable favorite. "One of my go-to options at home is a dry vermouth spritz," he says. It's a particularly good option for those who are put off by the strong notes of orange peel in Aperol. "Carpano Bianco with soda, a splash of Prosecco, and a lemon wheel is a delightful surprise for guests when entertaining at home." Using dry vermouth, as Sagaria prefers, will make for a spritz with subtle, floral flavors, while using a sweet vermouth will create a bolder, sweeter flavor profile that brings the taste closer to the other end of the spectrum from Aperol.

Advertisement