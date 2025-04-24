Your Store-Bought Croissant Dough Deserves The Fried Treatment

Do you ever wish there was an easier way to make ultra-soft, perfectly sweet donuts at home? If you enjoy the taste of baked coconut donuts but crave the texture of classically fried confections, you can make a simple, foolproof version with store-bought sheets of croissant dough. Sure enough, next to serving as Ree Drummond's go-to shortcut for simply delicious breakfast pizza, refrigerated croissant dough can easily be transformed into tasty, fried donuts in no time.

If you've had the pleasure of consuming a croissant donut, better known as a Cronut, you already know what sets this morning treat apart from the rest. Each satisfying bite contains layer upon layer of flaky dough. Luckily, with the help of refrigerated dough sheets, the process of making perfectly flaky Cronuts is a breeze.

If you plan on making these one-of-a-kind treats for a crowd, purchase tubes of croissant dough. This further simplifies the process since you don't have to worry about perforated cuts across your dough. To make up to 10 perfectly layered donuts, use five cans of sheet-style croissant dough. Layer all five sheets on top of one another and use a standard donut cutter to cut as many donuts as possible. From here, fry the donuts in a pot of oil heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once your confections have fried for roughly 90 seconds, allow them to cool slightly on paper towels before glazing them or adding your favorite toppings.