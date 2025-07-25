The Best Snacks To Grab From Trader Joe's For A Beach Day
Let's be honest, what is a beach day without snacks? Whether you're an organized beach bum who refuses to touch sand without a proper cooler or are more of a "let's wing it" type of beachgoer who tosses some snacks into your bag on the way out, we can all agree that delicious food is a crucial part of a successful beach day. And what better place to load up on beach fare than the kingdom of fun, affordable snacks that satisfy any craving — Trader Joe's.
To help you pack your beach bag (or cooler), we've rounded up a list of some of the best snacks you can buy from Trader Joe's to take on your next beach outing. We made sure to include a variety of different types of snacks, with everything from the best Trader Joe's potato chips to gummy candy and dried fruit. The criteria for our snacks were simple: They needed to be delicious, and they needed to be easy enough to eat at the beach (and yes, that also means foods that don't melt in the heat).
Organic Dried Mango
Starting off strong with a naturally sweet, easy-to-eat snack, we have the popular Organic Dried Mango from Trader Joe's. It's simpler to snack on than trying to cut into and eat a regular mango, especially when surrounded by sand, and this dried option doesn't use any added sugars or sulfites like some other brands of dried fruit.
Deli Sandwich Style Potato Chips
It's hard to imagine a beach day without some classic potato chips, and we love these Deli Sandwich Style Potato Chips from Trader Joe's. Seasoned with things like garlic, paprika, and mustard seasoning, these chips are a no-brainer for beach day, particularly if you pair them with a deli sandwich. They're only available for a limited time, though, so snag them while they're in stock for the summer.
Rainbow's End Trail Mix Bars
Sometimes you want something a little sweet that isn't just candy, maybe a snack that will fill you up a bit. We love the Rainbow's End Trail Mix Bars because they satisfy all of your sweet, salty, and crunchy cravings in one bite. Made with chocolate candy, peanuts, almonds, and raisins, these are a true summer beach gem.
Chile Lime Flavored Fried Pork Rinds
If you're wanting a salty snack but are craving something a bit more flavorful than regular potato chips, try the Chile Lime Flavored Pork Rinds from TJ's. These are the perfect balance of flavor and crunch, and they're a great snack for sharing with the rest of the crew. Plus, you can use any leftover pork rinds you have to make a delicious breading for your next meal.
Beach Day Gummy Candy
Give us one good reason for not grabbing a couple bags of Trader Joe's Beach Day Gummy Candy for your next beach outing? I mean, the name says it all. These gummy candies are a fun treat to munch on throughout the day, and even though they may get a bit melty and start to stick to one another, it won't be anywhere close to the mess of trying to bring a sweet treat like chocolate to the beach.
Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snacks
Arguably one of the most addicting snacks at Trader Joe's, these Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snacks belong in every beach bag. Made with nori seaweed, flour tempura, and a Togarashi seasoning blend, these seaweed snacks will be the perfect snack to pass around during a day in the sun.
PB&C Snack Duo
The PB&C Snack Duos from Trader Joe's are a tasty option for snackers who like chocolate and peanut butter together, and their convenient packaging is great for taking them on the go. They may get a bit messy as the chocolate inside the wafer cookies starts to melt, but the sticks help keep the potentially gooey filling inside instead of on your hands.
Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
Creamy, salty, and crunchy, this may be one of the most nostalgic snack options on the list. For those who grew up chowing down on Anderson Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, you'll love the Trader Joe's version, too. And even though this snack has been the center of some drama over the last few years, it remains a fan-favorite among loyal TJ's shoppers.