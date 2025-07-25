The Best Snacks To Grab From Trader Joe's For A Beach Day

Let's be honest, what is a beach day without snacks? Whether you're an organized beach bum who refuses to touch sand without a proper cooler or are more of a "let's wing it" type of beachgoer who tosses some snacks into your bag on the way out, we can all agree that delicious food is a crucial part of a successful beach day. And what better place to load up on beach fare than the kingdom of fun, affordable snacks that satisfy any craving — Trader Joe's.

To help you pack your beach bag (or cooler), we've rounded up a list of some of the best snacks you can buy from Trader Joe's to take on your next beach outing. We made sure to include a variety of different types of snacks, with everything from the best Trader Joe's potato chips to gummy candy and dried fruit. The criteria for our snacks were simple: They needed to be delicious, and they needed to be easy enough to eat at the beach (and yes, that also means foods that don't melt in the heat).