Why There's So Much Drama Around Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Pretzels

A salty, crunchy exterior with a creamy, slightly sweet peanut butter inside — what could be a better snack? Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets have long held a cult-like status among the grocery store's enthusiasts. This forever in-demand TJ's snack comes packaged in a cellophane bag with a blue label and cursive writing costs only $2.49, and has been stocked since 1992. Behind this beloved snack lies a multimillion-dollar market, a lawsuit, and rumors that the recipe has changed for the worse.

Trader Joe's had used the same supplier for its peanut butter pretzel nuggets for 25 years, Maxim Marketing — who claims to have invented peanut butter pretzels in the 1980s. However, Trader Joe's decided to switch suppliers around 2014, to ConAgra Foods, who had actually been producing and supplying the pretzel nuggets to Maxim Marketing. Trader Joe's realized it had been losing money by including Maxim as essentially a middleman, so the chain went straight to the source instead.

Maxim then went on to sue both ConAgra Foods and Trader Joe's, claiming it was being forced out of the business and multimillion dollar market that it had been an inventor of — the iconic peanut butter pretzels. Plot twist: A man named Bruce Gutterman is thought to be the original creator of peanut butter-filled pretzels, and he brought this creative idea to Maxim, who then took the idea and ran with it. Gutterman is credited as pioneering liquid peanut butter for ice cream, and his peanut butter-filled pretzels, Nutter Nuggets, were created in the early 1980s.