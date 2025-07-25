The Old School Canadian Bread That Doesn't Need Yeast (Or An Oven)

The recipe for bannock today is largely unchanged from what it used to be, although it can be supplemented with some baking powder and lard or oil. But perhaps the largest variation is in the type of flour used — and this distinction is just one way to see the cultural deviations in making bannock. Bannock was and is made by many indigenous peoples throughout the land that would become Canada, and naturally, for a region as expansive as this, different grains and meals are used as the flour base for bannock from one indigenous community to the next, based on what was traditionally available. But bannock itself was likely a cultural hand-me-down from Scottish settlers.

Though Scottish cuisine is more famous for the likes of haggis, which is still banned in the United States, it seems possible that Scottish settlers and expeditioners are responsible for bringing bannock as we know it to Canada. The Canadian fur trade was extremely lucrative a couple of centuries ago, and if you were spending time in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness, you needed a stable food to keep you going. Stuff like pemmican is the gold standard of exploration food, and bannock was a reliable way to get carb-laden food without much fuss.

As colonization advanced and indigenous peoples were displaced from their territories and onto reserves, they were given items like flour and lard. As such, bannock, with its nutrient-rich nature, became widespread and was eventually adopted by indigenous tribes in Canada, some of whom still use the unleavened bread in rituals and celebrations. The history is, naturally, complicated, but bannock remains one of the simple pleasures in The Great White North.