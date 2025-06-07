This Is The Food Antarctic Exploration Was Built On

Antarctica. A barren wasteland one and a half times the size of the continental United States, it is the harshest environment on earth and for the most part, completely uninhabited. In a place like this, the name of the game isn't just exploration. It's survival. Over the last century and a half, food has been a literal lifeline to the scientists and explorers setting out for the world's largest desert. From early expeditions' reliance on basic rations to the comfort food dished out at modern research stations, food has kept generations of adventurers alive — and sane!

The initial period of Antarctic exploration was known (rather grandly) as the Heroic Age. This was the time in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when iconic explorers like Ernest Shackleton, Roald Amundsen, and Robert Falcon Scott set out into the unknown, seeking glory and knowledge. The food they took with them was utilitarian, designed to maximize their caloric intake while remaining unspoiled in the freezing conditions.

Pemmican, essentially a brick of fat and dried meat, sometimes mixed with preserved berries, was a popular choice. Originally a Native American food, it was prized by explorers for its long shelf life and heartiness. Other common foods included tinned goods, tea and cocoa, and hard tack (or sledge biscuits); crackers made of flour, water, and salt. These practically never spoiled. In fact, hard tack from the Civil War era still exists — and might even still be safe to eat! Of course, if all that failed, there were always the seals and penguins...