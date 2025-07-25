Bobby Flay Is Inspired By The Same Celebrity Chefs As The Rest Of Us

The culinary world never stops evolving, and even chefs at the height of their careers are constantly looking to others for inspiration to step up their game. Food Network host, chef, and restauranteur Bobby Flay is no exception. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table discussing his Brasserie B, his French concept restaurant in Las Vegas, the "Beat Bobby Flay" host shared his culinary inspirations. Both Julia Child and Ina Garten come in at the top of his list when it comes to inspiring his kitchen creations.

Flay discussed his love for Child's classic French cooking approach and how it inspired much of the menu at Brasserie B. "There's lots of classic things on the menu, whether it's the Vidalia onion soup or the duck confit or the Dover sole. Actually, I feel like there was a scene in the movie 'Julie and Julia,'" Flay said. "[Julia Child] was eating Dover sole with her husband in some French brasserie and that kind of kicked her off in terms of wanting to make a career out of [French cooking]."